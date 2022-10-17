District gets Rs 2,769 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

The state water supply minister Gulabrao Patil, while addressing a grand public gathering in Sillod, today informed that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,769 crore to Aurangabad district including Rs 1,000 crore to Sillod tehsil under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The state has taken the responsibility of providing water supply to every household of 34,000 villages in Maharashtra under the mission.

Patil performed the 'bhoomipujan' of the waterworks under the Mission at Pangari, Kelgaon and Charner villages in Sillod tehsil on Monday. The union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve presided over the function, while the state's agriculture minister Abdul Sattar was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Patil said, “We are not traitors although we have left the party by informing Uddhav Thackeray. I had told him,“ Saheb MLAs are going, stop them, but he paid no heed and preferred listening to Sanjay Raut. He (Uddhav) said that those who wanted to go let them go - Je gele te kawale and je rahile te mawale. Now, we are labelled as traitors. The leadership was weak, therefore, 40 out of 55 MLAs rebelled. The rebel also included eight ministers. We will now reply to those who are calling us traitors through our works.”

The 'jugalbandi' of speeches made by Danve and Sattar turned out to be interesting for the audience. Former MLA Nitin MLA, tehsil chief Devidas Lokhande, former ZP chief Shriram Mahajan, vice president of District Bank Arjun Gade, ZP vice president Keshavrao Tayade, Director (Cotton Ginning Mills) Abdul Amer Abdul Sattar,

municipal council president Rajashri Nikam, Mahila Aghadi's Durgabai Nandkishore Sahare and others were present on the occasion.

No village will deprive of water - Sattar

“The initiative of development has begun in the state. The Sillod tehsil has got a fund of Rs 1,000 crore. To meet the demand for water to the population after 30 years, every village, tanda, wadi and wasti in the tehsil will get connected. Every household will get water. There will be the laying of underground drainage pipelines, new pipelines and the construction of new elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs). In the coming one and a half years, not a single village in the tehsil will deprive of water supply. I would like to mention that a fund of Rs 665 crore has been sanctioned for Sillod Water Grid Scheme,” said Abdul Sattar.

“The government has also provided 2600 acres of land for industrial development in Sillod city, out of which, the agriculture hub will be developed on 500 acres. The work will speed up in a month. The industrial progress will generate employment for 1,000 people. The tender process of sutgirni (ginning mill) has been completed. Moreover, Rs 25 crore has also been sanctioned for Maize Research Centre,” said the agriculture minister.