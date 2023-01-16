District governor visits Lions Club of Chikalthana

Aurangabad

Lions district governor Purishottam Jaipuriya with is wife Sonali visited Lions Club of Chikalthana recently. President of Lions Club of Chikalthana Vijay Agrawal welcomed the dignitaries. Past governors Vivek Abhyankar, Arvind Machhar, Rajesh Raut and others were present. District secretary Arun Mittal, region chairperson Rahul Ausekar, John Chair person Sanjeev Gupta guided the members. A kite festival and Haldi - Kumkum programme was also organised on the occasion. Project chairman Sudarshan Potbhare, Archana Khot, Shraddha Tathe took efforts for the success of the function. Nidhi Agrawal conducted the proceedings of the function.