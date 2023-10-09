District guardian minister reviews schemes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Guardian MinisterSandeepan Bhumre reviewed various Government schemes at the office of the district collector on Monday.

Sandeepan Bhumre issued orders to take out the benefit of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal to the needy people.

He fixed a time-bound programme for land acquisition, land compensation, and re-acquiring land process for Khedra and other eight villages for the proposed canal under Brahmangaon Upsa Jalsinchan Yojana.

He also asked the officers to make water distribution planning for the Rabi crop season through projects of the district.

The information about the demand for releasing water from Nandur Madhyameshwar and other projects was submitted in the meeting.

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, additional collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, deputy resident collector Janardhan Vidhate, deputy collectors Prabhoday Muley, Soham Wayal, Archana Khemali, GMIDC executive director Santosh Trimanwar, chief engineer Vijay Ghogre, executive engineer Wankhede and others were present.