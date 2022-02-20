District level committee formed for Shiv Smarak, Bhim Park

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

A district-level supervision committee has been constituted for the construction of Shiv Smarak and Bhim Park at Fardapur. Sub-divisional officer Sanjeev More will be the chairman of the committee, District collector Sunil Chavan has announced in the review meeting.

In the review meeting held on Sunday, Chavan said ten acres each under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation will be allocated for Shiv Smarak and instructions for speedy commencement of work have been issued. Fund of Rs 1 crore has been approved by the Shiv Smarak and Dr Babasaheb Anbedkar Samajik Yojana for the construction of Bhim Park. A district-level committee has been constituted for the work. More will preside, while Archaeological Survey of India superintendent Milan Chole, Deputy director of tourism Shrimant Harkar, Soygaon Tehsildar Ramesh Jaswant, Block development officer Prakash Naik, regional manager Mosami Khose, PWD deputy engineer Ajay Takasal, Deputy superintendent of land records KR Misal have been appointed as members. They have been given the responsibility for the work. Minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar assured that funds for Shiv Smarak and Bhim Park would not be reduced.