District likely to experience rain again on Mar 15, 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district is likely to experience light to medium unseasonal rain again on March 15 and 16.It may be noted that the rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder lashed the district from March 5 to 8.

The standing rabi crops of jowar, wheat, gram and fruits were damaged because of rain.

Farmers had hardly recovered from the shock, now there is a change in weather again. The sky was cloudy on Monday afternoon and the same condition will be continued for the next five days. Some villages received drizzle this evening.

As per the District Weather Centre forecast, the district will experience rains and hailstorms on March 15 and 16. In view of this, officers of agriculture experts appealed to the farmers to take care of their crops which included gram, maize, health, pomegranate, mosambi, watermelon and muskmelon, which is likely to be damaged.

Weather expert Ashok Nirwal said that various factors are responsible for the cloudy sky and rains in the State.

“Western winds are gradually moving towards the east. There are cyclonic winds in the lower layer of air over Rajasthan. Due to the confluence of western winds in the middle layer of air and eastern winds in the lower layer, over South India, created is a high possibility of rain and hailstorm in the State,” he added