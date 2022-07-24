Aurangabad, July 24:

Rains have caused havoc in five districts of Marathwada. The constant rain has brought the Aurangabad district on the verge of a wet drought. However, the two minister government and MLAs have shown no concern on the ongoing situation. There is no cabinet expansion and many MLAs are busy visiting Mumbai to secure a post in the new government. Till date, the administration has conducted panchanama on 1 lakh hectares.

Heavy rains in the district

The district is experiencing heavy rains. The district has recorded 53.7 mm average rainfall. Eight circles have recorded excessive rainfall, while three people have been washed away.

Highest rainfall in Gangapur tehsil

Gangapur tehsil has received maximum rainfall. In all, 68.6 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the tehsil in a month. The total rainfall recorded till date is 204 mm. Kannad tehsil has received 60 per cent rainfall.

Low rainfall in Aurangabad, Soygaon

Both Aurangabad and Soygaon tehsils have received 49 per cent rainfall compared to the average. Both the tehsils may reach the annual average if these tehsils receive heavy rainfall compared to the rainfall in the next two months.

312 mm rainfall

The annual rainfall of the district is 581.7 mm. This is 53 per cent of the average. Till date, 312 mm rainfall has been recorded. Heavy rain has been recorded in recent 15 days. An increase of 3 per cent rainfall has been recorded in two months.