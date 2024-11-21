District records rise in 4 per cent voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district recorded a rise of 4 per cent in the voting compared to the 2019 assembly election. The voting percentage is 69.64 in the 2024 assembly election and 65.67 in 2019. Hence there is an increase in voting by 3.97 pc.

In 2019, the strength of total voters was 28,54,281 including 15,05,276 males, 13,48,979 females and 26 others. Of which, 18,74,385 voters (10,24,672 males, 8,49,708 females and five others) voted in the election.

Less polling percentage in Aurangabad East

Aurangabad East constituency recorded 0.27 pc less polling and Vaijapur recorded the highest voting percentage by 12.84 pc compared to the 2019 assembly election figures.

Box

The polling percentage in nine constituencies in 2019 and 2024 (in bracket) and rise in per cent.

Sillod - 74.83 (80.08) - 5.25 pc

Kannad - 68.25 (69.31) - 1.06 pc

Phulambri - 69.68 (72.22) - 2.54 pc

Aurangabad Central - 59.19 (59.35) - 0.16 pc

Aurangabad West - 59.00 (60.58) - 1.58 pc

Aurangabad East - 60.90 (60.63) - 0.27 (minus) pc

Paithan - 72.30 (77.53) - 5.23 pc

Gangapur - 64.72 (73.77) - 9.05 pc

Vaijapur - 63.10 (75.94) - 12.84 pc