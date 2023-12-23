District stands eligible for gold medal in TB Free India Campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district has stood eligible for the gold medal from the State in the TB Free India Campaign.

The city branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) received national awards for its various initiatives. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the only among 35 districts, eligible for the gold medal in the campaign.

A total of 12 districts of the State became eligible for silver and bronze medals. District TB officer Dr Ganesh Kalyankar and city TB officer Dr Manish Bhondve said that Dr Kaustav Dasgupta from World Health Organisation, administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena, health officer of the Municipal Corporation Dr Paras Mandalecha, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar guided and provided administrative help. A team from the Central Government will arrive in the district for the inspection in January.

Free OPD of specialists

The IMA city branch was selected for the national level award taking note of its various works, which included free OPD of specialists, awareness of cancer, blood pressure and heart disease, and different camps and workshops on skin and de-addiction.

A special note of adopted villages by IMA was taken. IMA branch president Dr Yashwant Gade and secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar were specially invited to the IMA national conference to be held in Thiruvananthapuram. They receive the award in the programme.