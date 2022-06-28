District takes lead by setting up of 295 processing units

A total of 395 proposals received under ODOP

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, June 28:

In all, 395 proposals have been received from the Aurangabad district under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme. The district has taken a lead in the country by setting up 295 food processing units.

The production linked incentive scheme was launched by the Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI) for increasing the cultivation of the district specific food grains and also to uplift the standard of living of farmers in June 2020. The Central and the State government provide special incentives for setting up of processing industries in rural areas. A loan up to Rs 10 lakh and a subsidy of 35 per cent is offered under this scheme. However, the application process came to halt due to covid, and was reopened in January 2022. The scheme received a massive response from the farmers as within six months, a total of 395 applications were received by the agriculture department. Giving more information, deputy director of the Agriculture department, AA Salunke said that the cultivation of maize is the highest in the district. The department is paying special attention to how farmers can set up processing industries in rural areas. They are being introduced to different types of products made from maize and are guided for construction of warehouse and purchase of machinery.

Change in criteria

Seeing the response, the MoFPI has changed the criteria for the scheme and has allowed the processing of other crops and fruits. Now, processing can be done on custard apple, mangoes, tomatoes, sweet lime, and other citrus fruits. A group of 50 to 100 farmers is connected to every unit. These companies have a turnover of Rs 5 to 8 lakhs per month.

Loan of 180 crore

Each district had a target of setting up 225 units. However, 395 applications were received from farmers. After scrutiny, 295 units were approved. Of these, 95 are from Aurangabad, 23 from Paithan, 45 from Kannad, 40 Vaijpur, 32 Sillod, 19 Gangapur, 17 Phulambri and 16 Khultabad. A loan of Rs 180 crore has been approved for these units.