District will be fully vaccinated by the end of February

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

By the end of February, the district will be fully vaccinated, claimed district collector Sunil Chavan while talking to reporters on Friday. He also clarified that only after 100 per cent vaccination, it is possible to reduce the restrictions in the district. The administration will work on war footing to implement 'Mission Vaccination'.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed to move ahead with vaccination in the district. This speeded up the vaccination drive and 81 per cent vaccination was carried out in 80 days. The proportion of those taking the first dose is 81 per cent and people taking both doses is 44 per cent. The administration has so far received 43,50,695 vaccines. About 15 lakh tests have been performed so far in the three corona waves.

Goal of vaccination

The aim is to give both doses of vaccine to the youths from 15 to 18 years of age and above. In all, 34,38,500 citizens are to be given two doses. Out of this 27,97,054 citizens have been given the first dose, while 15,21,418 citizens have been given both doses. Booster dose has been given to 18,000 citizens. In the last eight days, 4,000 people were vaccinated in the municipal area and 8,000 in rural areas.