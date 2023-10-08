Districts-level review meetings of Congress on Oct 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District-level meetings of Congress will be held at Enrise Hotel on Jalgaon road on October 10 to take review as part of preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The schedule of each district of Marathwada was fixed. Senior leaders will interact with office-bearers of each district.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, party’s Marathwada observer and general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee and former minister of the State Anil Patel said that MPCC president Nana Patole, former chief minister Ashokrao Chavan, MPCC working president Arif Naseem Khan, Basavraj Patil, former minister Amit Deshmukh, State unit president of Women’s Wing Sandhya Sawwalakhe will be prominent among those who will grace the event.

Discussions on different subjects including implementation of decisions taken in Udaipur Nav Sankalp Camp, Mandal Committees, Booth Committees, Village Committees, Bloc level office-bearers, vacant posts of office-bearers and review of electoral rolls.

President of Congress District Committee Dr Kalyan Kale, its city unit president Shaikh Yusuf, Sevadal State unit president Vilas Bapu Autade, adv Syed Akram, Marathwada OBC president Kanchankumar Chate, Dr Pavan Dongre, Anis Patel, Mudassar Ansair, Dr Arun Shirsath and others were present at the briefing.

Box

District-wise schedule of review meeting

The name of the district and time is as follows;

District-----------------------time

Chh Sambhajinagar-City--10 am

Chh Sambhajinagar-Rural-10.45 am

Jalna------------------------11.30 am

Latur city-----------------12.15 pm

Latur rural----------------2 pm

Nanded city--------------2.45 pm

Nanded-rural------------3.30 pm

Hingoli---------------------4.15 pm

Parbhani-city------------5 pm

Parbhani-rural----------5.45 pm

Dharashiv-----------------6.30 pm

Beed------------------------7.15 pm