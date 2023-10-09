Division bench lawyers resume work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The High Court Bar Association at Aurangabad division bench resolved to resume the court work on Monday. After a meeting, all the lawyers on strike participated in their usual court proceedings.

The association had decided to stop the work in the division bench on October 4 to press various demands. On October 7, at the request of the president and the secretary, Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gawai mediated and initiated a discussion with the Bombay High Court Chief Justice. Positive discussion was held and the strike was withdrawn. During the meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed to resume the work.

The resolution was proposed by Adv N B Khandare and was seconded by Adv Ajeet Kale, informed the president Adv Narsingh Jadhav and secretary Radhakrushna Ingole.