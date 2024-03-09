Divisional commissioner Ardad takes treatment at GMCH

Was suffering from throat infection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move that challenges stereotypes, divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment of a throat infection on Saturday. This comes amidst perceptions that government hospitals primarily serve underprivileged patients, while dignitaries opt for private care.

While the doctors were informed beforehand about Ardad's visit, but the exact reason remained unknown. His presence reportedly prompted the hospital staff to ensure smooth operations. Upon arrival, Ardad informed about his throat infection. Head of the ear-nose and throat department, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, examined him and suggested medication. Ardad expressed satisfaction with the service provided by GMCH. He acknowledged the ongoing efforts to address any existing challenges faced by the institution. Dr Shiraz Mirza Baig, medical superintendent Dr Rajendra Ankushe, Dr Prashant Keche and others were present.

Providing quality services

Ardad said that the GMCH is committed to providing quality medical services to all citizens, regardless of social standing. Citizens should trust in the public healthcare system. The doctors are working for the well-being of patients.