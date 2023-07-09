Divisional students convention of SCETC held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell a divisional level convention for the admission process of Agriculture, technical, medical and higher education courses at Aryabhata Hall in MGM Univerity recently.

President of Admissions Regulatory Authority (ARA) J P Dange, coordinator of Technical Education Rajendra Londhe, Agriculture Education coordinator Dr Mangesh Nikam, Medical Education coordinator Siddhesh Nar and Fine Art coordinator Dr Vijay Sapkal were present and guided the students and parents.

Making an introductory speech Rajendra Londhe gave information about various stages in the Engineering admission process.

Dr Mangesh Nikam spoke on what care should be taken while applying for agriculture and higher educt ion courses and keeping ready the required documents. Siddesh Nar explained the importance of NEET for medical and other paramedical courses. Dr Vijay Sapkal made guidance on opportunities and entrance tests for Fine Art course admissions.

ARA president J P Dange talked about the CET mobile App for students and parents. He also advised students to read the information brochure before the registration and admission confirmation receipt generation.