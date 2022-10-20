'Diwali Milan' programme organised at SGST

Various activities held on the occasion

Aurangabad:

A ‘Diwali Milan’ programme was organised for the officers and employees of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department from the concept of SGST commissioner G Shrikant on Wednesday.

The SGST officials are involved in collection of revenue and taking action against defaulters. The officials are also under tremendous workload as they have to hold awareness drives and keep an eye on illegal movement of goods. Taking this into consideration, commissioner G Shrikant decided to organise various activities and programmes for the employees. Activities like comedy show, poetry recitation, singing and mimicry competition were organised on the occasion. In the programme held on the terrace of the office, the women employees performed beautiful songs and won the appreciation of all. G Shrikant also sang Hindi songs that received tremendous applause from the audience. Deputy commissioner Praveen Kumar Rathi, Ravindra Jogdand, Ranjana Deshmukh, Suryakant Kumavat, Bhagwan Umde, assistant commissioner Latika Salunke and officers and employees were present on the occasion.