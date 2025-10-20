Diwali safety: Police and fire services on alert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During Diwali, a total of 3,338 personnel 2,719 male and 619 female officers will remain on duty across the city. At five fire stations in Padampura, Kanchanwadi, Seven Hills, N-9, and Chikalthana Industrial Area, 15 officers and 130 staff will be available 24 hours to respond to emergencies. Residents are urged to report any untoward incidents to the following numbers: 0240-2334000, 0240-2327401, 0240-2327402, 0240-2327403, 0240-2327404, 9823270782.