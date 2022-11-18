Diwali Sneha Milan by KGMA on Nov 20

Aurangabad:

A Diwali Sneha Milan programme has been organised by the Kirana General Merchant Association, June Mondha at Bathri Teli Samaj hall, old mondha on November 20 at 11 am. President of the Maharashtra Chambers Mansingh Pawar will preside over, while union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will inaugurate the event.

Aurangabad guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, cooperation minister Atul Save, leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, president of the Marathwada Chambers Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, vice president Tansukh Zambad, president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Sanjay Kankariya and others will be present. The organisers have appealed that all traders and their employees to remain present for the programme.