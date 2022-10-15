Diwali to begin with Surotsav

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Lokmat has always been instrumental in implementing unique projects for the citizens. On October 21, the citizens will be given a unique melodious gift. National award winner and renowned singer Mahesh Kale will take the citizens on a musical journey in the evening. With this ‘Diwali Surotsav, the Diwali of the people will begin in the city.

Lokmat, every year organises Diwali Pahat programme to give unique gift to the citizens. Several renowned singers, poets have enthralled the citizens through this programme until now. However, this programme was not organised for the past two years due to Corona crisis.

This year, Lokmat will give this unique gift to the people. On the eve of Dhanotrayodashi, singer Mahesh Kale will present a concert in the evening.

The programme will be for special invitees and the passes for the programme will be available at Lokmat Bhavan between 11 am and 5 pm. The entry for the programme will be from the back gate of Lokmat Bhavan. The sponsors of the programme is Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Padmanabh Group, Deep Traders (Premium Dryfruit Stores).