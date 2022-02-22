Diya Vaishnav attends ‘Sustainable Digitalisation Goals with Youth’ prog in Serbia

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Diya Kerron Vaishnav, an 11th standard girl student from the city got an opportunity to participate in the European country's ‘Sustainable Digitalisation Goals (SDG) with Youth’ project in Serbia.

She was invited for a programme, approved and co-founded by Erasmus Key Action-II: Cooperation for Innovation and Exchange of Good Practices - Capacity Building in the Field of Youth. She was the only student from the country.

The programme which was held in Serbia had a focus on developing skills of youth workers in the field of applying and spreading ‘SDGs’ in their local community through the opportunities provided by digitization.

The Division for SDGs plays a key role in the evaluation of UN system-wide implementation of the 2030 Agenda and on advocacy and outreach activities relating to the SDGs.

She said that young people in Europe and worldwide spend an increasing amount of their time consuming digital media and technology which can provide a place for young people to work and exchange their views.