DMIC still waits for an anchor project, citizens become tech savvy as traders go online

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

Since the inauguration, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), one of the central government's most ambitious projects, has been awaiting an anchor project. Even this year, the DMIC has not been able to bag any anchor project.

The work of Shendra phase has been completed in the first phase and so far 75 plots have been distributed to various companies. Out of them, 12 companies have started production at present. Even so, an anchor project is still beyond the reach of the DMIC. Similarly, the Auric hall has also turned into a mere showpiece as not even a single investment has come forward for the administrative building. No corporate offices, IT companies, banks and other small and medium enterprises have set up their offices. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had visited the Auric hall in January 2020 for investment. However, the company decided to ditch Auric and made an investment of Rs 5,000 in Mumbai.

Companies that might invest

Hyosung proved to be a good investment for Auric. This attracted the attention of global investors, not only from the US and UK, but from Korea and Japan. Until now, more than 150 Korean and Japanese companies have expressed their readiness to invest in DMIC. Even delegations from Hero, Honda, Mahindra, Volkswagen, LG, Nestle, SAIC and Maruti Suzuki have shown their interest in investment in Auric.

Still no planes and drones

Speaking in a programme in 2018, the then central industry and aviation minister Suresh Prabhu at the foundation laying ceremony of Bidkin node had expressed the possibility of manufacturing planes and drones from the DMIC and also bringing investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. But it proved only a mere announcement.

Citizens become tech savvy, traders go online

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

Everything from grocery to medicines are now available online. About 50 per cent of the grocery store owners, restaurant owners and cloth merchants in the city are delivering the goods online to the consumers. Like e-commerce companies, local traders are also offering discounts, doorstep delivery, return and online payment options. The initiative is receiving good response from the citizens, as many are placing their orders through various apps. Even elderly have become habituated to using mobile phones to use apps, place orders and make online payments.

Traders go online

Local merchants are now using online apps to do business. More than 20 per cent of the traders in the district have turned to online platforms. During the lockdown, traders changed their approach to e-commerce. Some traders developed their own apps and advertised their products to their customers. The customers are also getting discounts like e-commerce companies. Traders changed their approach and started accepting online payments. Even small businesses have started using online payment apps and are making cashless transactions a priority.

Mobile payment apps trend

Use of digital payment apps among citizens has seen a two-fold rise in the past two years. After covid, payments through BHIM app, PhonePay, Paytm and Google Pay followed by debit cards and credit cards, have become a preferred mode of payments to citizens. The UPI and IMPS transactions touched an all-time high since people preferred to use digital mode. The share of alternative channels in the total transactions in banks has increased to 40 per cent since last year, mostly which are transactions till Rs 5,000 and below. This is because it is more convenient to use than cash.

Gold and Silver prices break record

Gold prices skyrocketed since 2020 and reached its peak by crossing Rs 50,800 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 73,000 per kg in June. Before the lockdown, gold was priced at Rs 38,000 and silver at Rs 57,000. However, the prices remained sky high throughout the year, not giving any relief to the citizens.