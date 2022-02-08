Dnyan Mahotsav turns fruitful for HSC students

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

A six-day lecture series ‘Dnyan Mahotsav’ organised online to guide HSC students on compulsory English subject was concluded recently.

The lecture series received a huge response from students.

Deputy Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (Pune) Vikas Garad guided the participants in the valedictory ceremony. Gajendra Bombale helped technically to host the programme for six days without interruption.

Dr Sanjay Gaikwad played a key role in hosting Dnyan Mahotsav.

Anil Bagade, Tushar Chavan, Sujata Ali, Dr Suhasini Jadhav, Sanju Pardeshi, Dr Ashish Deoorkar and Dr Rajendra Bedwal, Sanjivani Kute and others guidance on the different sections of the syllabus of the subject. The HSC activity sheet is still available on ‘Dr Sanjay Gaikwad’ YouTube channel. The organisers appealed to students to take maximum benefit of it.