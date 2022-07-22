Dnyanada students excel in 10th CBSE

Aurangabad, July 22: Dnyanada English School students excelled in the CBSE class 10 examination.

Sanika Patil (98.2%) stood first in the school followed by Sarthak Zoal (98%) and Vijeta Khillare (97.6%).

A total 152 students appeared and 27 of them scored above 90% marks and 37 students scored above 80%.

Students scoring perfect 100 are: Rashi Khandelwal, Vedika Kathar (English), Shreya Patole (Hindi) and Sarthak Zoal and Vijeta Khillare (Maths). The school management, principal, teachers and staff members congratulated the successful students. The school topper Sanika Patil was felicitated by the school chairman N K Joshi.