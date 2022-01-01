Do not panic as lockdown is last resort to control situation: Tope

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The state public health minister Rajesh Tope today has underlined that there is no need for citizens to get panic regarding the implementation of the lockdown. It will be the last resort and would be implemented only if the demand for oxygen in patients exceeds more than 700 metric tonnes (MT).

Tope said, " There is a rapid increase in Omicron-infected patients in the state. However, the patient's health does not deteriorate due to infection of Omicron-variant. However, the health condition of the patient become serious due to infection of Delta-variant and needs a large quantity of oxygen for stability. The mortality ratio also goes up. Hence the efforts are underway to study percentages of patients infected by Omicron and Delta-variants. There is a dire need to understand it."

The minister was speaking to media persons after concluding the function of MGM University, in the city, on Saturday. He said," We have imposed few restrictions to curb spreading of Covid-19 patients. However, no instructions have been released regarding restaurants, cinema halls, schools and colleges. The citizens should not get panicked. The implementation of lockdown is not on the mind presently. However, strict actions will be taken against the violators.

From 5,000 Omicron-infected patients a day before yesterday, the figure tolled 8,500 yesterday and the detection of patients continues. The citizens should cooperate and follow the restrictions. The economy is affected due to lockdown. Hence it has been kept as the last resort," explained the minister.

Genome Sequencing in every division

Tope underlined that it is an expensive deal for the government, but the efforts are underway to establish Genome Sequencing Laboratory in each division. However, it is also possible to detect Omicron-variant in RT-PCR Lab using

S-gene testing kits. These kits will be supplied through the health department, soon.

Testing in private labs

The testing of the Omicron variant will also be done in a private laboratory. However, the government will be fixing the charges, so that there is no financial exploitation of the citizens, said Tope.

Target's Centre

The vaccine is the only effective alternative to protect ourselves from Coronavirus. Many bogus or irregularities have taken place. The fake vaccination rackets were busted. The vaccination app is designed by the Central Government, therefore, it will be able to comment on how the irregularity could take place in it. The centre should solve the bogus vaccination issue, said the public health minister.