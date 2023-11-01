Do you care for child’s future? Beware of these unbelievable facts

Up to 90% of young people in Asia below the age of 20 have myopia.

In 2050, nearly 50% of the world’s population may be myopic

What is myopia?

Myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness, is an eye condition that affects a growing number of children today.

Why is myopia in children increasing?

Studies conducted suggest that more screen time, less outdoor play, and increased academic demands may contribute to the increase. This research highlights the concerning trend of myopia growth among the children and the need to address its potential causes in the modern world. The healthy development of a child's eyes is incredibly important. It's not just an important aspect of their daily lives – it also has an impact on their future.

Signs and symptoms

Recognizing myopia in children is essential. Common signs include squinting, sitting too close to screens, complaints of headaches, and difficulty reading the board at school. Regular eye check-ups are crucial to catch myopia early.

Risk factors

Myopia can be influenced by genetics, so if you or your spouse have myopia, your child may be at a higher risk. However, environmental factors also play a significant role, as mentioned in the Sydney Myopia Study. This study underlines the importance of both genetic and environmental factors in understanding myopia's development.

Corrective lenses

If your child is diagnosed with myopia, corrective lenses, such as glasses or contact lenses, may be prescribed by an optometrist to help your child see clearly. These should be worn as recommended.

Outdoor activities

Frequent outdoor activity (a minimum of two hours of intermittent outdoor time per day including additional outdoor time after school) is recommended to prevent or delay the onset of myopia.

Conclusion

In conclusion, myopia in children is a growing concern, but there is a bright side to this issue. With increased awareness and early intervention, we can make a significant difference in the visual health of our children. Recognizing the signs and risk factors is crucial, but let's not forget the power of outdoor activities and sports in ensuring our children's eyes remain healthy and their vision stays clear. By encouraging our kids to engage in regular outdoor play and sports, we provide them with a holistic approach to eye care. These activities not only promote physical fitness but also offer the added benefit of reducing the risk of myopia. So, as parents and caregivers, let's be optimistic and proactive in nurturing our children's vision, helping them enjoy a bright and clear future.

(The writer is Managing Director, Mittal Optics Vision Care and Eyewear Expert).