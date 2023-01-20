Doctor couple dupes city trader of Rs 34L

Aurangabad

A doctor couple from Nanded duped a trader from Jalannagar of Rs 34.29 lakh on the lure of giving lucrative profit on his investment. A case has been registered with Satara police station against Dr Vishal and Dr Ujwala Salgare (Suvishwa Colony, Nanded).

Police said, Dr Vishal and Dr Ujwala lured city trader Abhishek Ramsingh Suryawanshi (38, Tirupati Enclave, Jaalannagar) of lucrative profit on his investment in various schemes between February 13, 2019 and April 16, 2021. As he was not getting the returns, he asked the couple to return his money, but they neglected him. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with Satara police station. The police are further investigating the case.