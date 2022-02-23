Doctors demand to appoint bouncers

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The issue of safety of the resident doctors has once again came to the fore.After an incident occured with a lady doctor in Government Cancer Hospital (GCH), Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has once again raised the question on the existing security system and demanded that bouncers should be appointed fin the hospital.

Resident doctors provide medical services in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and GCH.However, they are often attacked by the relatives of the patients. Hence, there is a need that the security system should be strenghten. At most of the parts of the hospitals, there is no range for the mobile phones and hence it becomes difficult for the doctors to call for help, the doctors said.

MARD has demanded that only one relative should be allowed with a patient and pass system should be made more effective.

MARD president Dr Akshay Kshirsagar said the resident doctors have to face attacks frequently. The present security system is ineffective and hence there is a need to change it. We have demanded to appoint bouncers in the hospital, he said.