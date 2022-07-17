Doctors’ online advice for cough and cold

Aurangabad, July 17:

The corona pandemic has raised its head once again. Under these conditions, the patients suffering from cough and cold can avail of online advice through the ‘e-Sanjivani Outer Patients Department (OPD)’ now without going to the hospital.

With the beginning of Monsoon, the residents are suffering from various diseases. Hence, the number of patients with coughs and colds is on a rise. During the Corona crisis, the ‘e-Sanjivani’ facility was started on April 13, 2020, in the state to provide online medical advice to patients for treatment. Initially, this facility was available only through the website but later its mobile app was also developed. Hence, the use of this facility has increased considerably.

Special units have been established at District Civil Hospital (DCH) for this facility along with sub-district and rural hospitals.

Around 12,000 patients have taken advantage of this facility so far and took advice and treatment from the doctors remaining at home.

Presently, the facility is being implemented under the guidance of district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale.

Additional district civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf said, free online medical advice is provided to the patients through e-Sanjivani. Every day several calls are received for availing this facility.