Doctors tell way to get healthy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch and Mission Pink Health, a seminar on 'I will be healthy' was conducted at municipal hospital N-11 on Sunday. Dr Rashmi Borikar and Dr Anjali Vare clarified doubts regarding women's health in the seminar. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr S Mapari, Dr Sangeeta Patil and others were present. IMA city branch president Dr Yashwant Gade and secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar also gave guidance. President of mission pink health Dr Archana Bhandekar also guided in the seminar. Dr Renu Boralkar, Dr Sangeeta Shinde, Dr Vaishali Lokhande Une were present.