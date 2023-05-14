Doctors up in arms against insurance companies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

If any hospital recovers more money from the patients according to the insurance companies, they are included in a ‘D’ list and the list is published on the internet. The doctors claimed that highlighting the list of hospitals creates misunderstanding among the patients and they ignore going to the hospital. Hence, the insurance companies should not publish the D list and instead should publish the names of the hospitals authorized by them. This will not cause any misunderstanding among the people.

The officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hospital Board of India (HBI) and the IMA state branch submitted a memorandum to the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad against the autocratic attitude of the health insurance companies during a workshop organised at IMA Hall.

IMA HBI national president Dr A K Ravi Kumar, secretary Dinesh Thakare, state secretary Dr Anil Patil, treasurer Rajeev Agrawal, Dr Mangesh Pate, IMA state president Dr Ravindra Kute, secretary Dr Santosh Kadam, city branch president Dr Yashwant Gade, secretary Anupam Takalkar, Dr Ujjawala Dahiphale, Dr Rajeev Kulkarni and others were present.

Dr Karad assured the doctors to take necessary action in this matter.

The doctors demanded that doctors should be included in policy-making committees of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.