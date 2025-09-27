Does the COVID vaccine really affect the heart?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Doctor, what exactly is heart failure? Does the COVID vaccine taken during the pandemic really affect the heart? How much water should one drink in a day?” Such questions were raised by citizens as they sought clarifications from medical experts at a conference on heart disease organized for the public.

The conference was held on Saturday at IMA Hall, Samarthnagar, and was inaugurated by IMA president Dr. Anupam Takalkar with a lamp-lighting ceremony. IMA secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, senior cardiologist Dr. Satish Roplekar, Dr. Ajit Bhagwat, Dr. Mahesh Deshpande, Dr. Kanchan Roplekar, and Dr. Kedar Roplekar were present.

Speaking on heart failure, Dr. Ajit Bhagwat said, “Heart failure is deadlier than cancer. People fear cancer, but not heart failure. They should fear it, because only then will they take treatment seriously.” Dr. Satish Roplekar guided the audience on “Patients’ Rights,” while Dr. Kanchan Roplekar spoke on “Ethics and Integrity.”

Experts clarified that the idea of the COVID vaccine causing heart disease is a ‘WhatsApp University’ myth. Medically, there is no evidence of vaccines causing heart disease; in fact, vaccines have helped extend human life. They advised people to drink water as per thirst.

Family doctor is the need of the hour

At the inauguration, Dr. Anupam Takalkar said heart disease is the leading cause of death among non-communicable diseases and symptoms should never be ignored. Dr. Yogesh Lakkas added that having a family doctor is the need of the hour, and people should trust their doctors.

Photo Caption: Senior cardiologist Dr. Satish Roplekar lighting the lamp at the inauguration of the heart disease conference. Also seen are Dr. Kedar Roplekar, IMA president Dr. Anupam Takalkar, secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, and Dr. Kanchan Roplekar.