Dog stuck with leopard in well, comes out unhurt

50 foot-deep well: Both were rescued after eight hours

Aurangabad, May 29:

In what can be termed a second chance at life for the canine, a dog and a leopard were rescued by the forest department from a well in Palaskheda Shivar of Soygaon tehsil after spending eight hours inside. The two animals might have fell inside the well on Saturday night after the feline chased the dog for a hunt and despite a long duration of eight hours, the canine came out unhurt.

According to the Ajanta forest officials, on Sunday morning, a farmer informed the forest department after which a four-hour-long operation was undertaken to rescue the animals. The leopard might have chased the dog for hunting and might have fallen into the 50-foot-deep well. The well had two-feet water. Not being able to come up, both of the animals got stuck in the well. When the farm owner came to the field in the morning, he heard a different sound coming from the well. He was frightened when he saw the dog and the leopard. He immediately informed the forest department. Soygaon forest range officer Rahul Sapkal, Ajanta forest range officer Nilesh Sonawane, forest ranger HH Syed, Nilesh Multane, Ganesh Nagargoje along with forest personnel and PSI Devidas Waghmode of Fardapur police station rushed to the spot. The team worked hard to rescue the leopard. First the leopard was pulled out of the well in a cage and followed by the dog. After being taken out of the well, the leopard was medically examined and released into its natural habitat in the Kannad sanctuary. Sonawane said the four-year-old female leopard was in good health.