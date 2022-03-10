Donar must come voluntarily for kidney donation: Dr Praveen Shingare

Aurangabad, March 10:

“There are many malpractices in kidney donation. Sometimes poor women are shown as wives for a kidney transplant by giving them money while in other cases, they show that they are enthusiasts to donate a kidney, at the same time, take money for the cause. But, the donor must come voluntarily. There should be no malpractice in this. For this, every hospital is expected to take care of it,” said Dr Praveen Shingare, Pro chancellor of Krishna Institute of Medical Science (Karad) and former director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

He was speaking in a programme organised at MGM Medical College and Hospital on ‘World Kidney Day on Thursday. MGM Trust secretary Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, Head of Nephrology Department Dr Sudhir Kulkarni and Dr Aparna Kakkad were seated on the dais. Dr Praveen Shingare the kidney transplant system beginning 1980-82 in the country.

“There were malpractices at the beginning. It came under control when an act was passed in 1994. Donors were being taken to abroad for the kidney transplant which is also under control,” he added.

Dr Pravin Suryawanshi said there are retrieval centres for a kidney transplant, but, actual work is being done at only some centres. Dr Kshitija Gadekar conducted the proceedings while Dr Wajed Mogal proposed a vote of thanks.