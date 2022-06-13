Donate blood for solidarity

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 13:

Donating blood is a precious gift given to anyone. It can not only save the life of a person but brings smiles to the faces of his dependents. In this era of the Corona crisis, the need for blood donation was felt the most as several people were dying in want of blood. Many generous donors come forward and donated blood and minimized the blood scarcity across the country. Considering the importance of blood donation, World Blood Donors Day is celebrated across the globe on June 14 to create awareness about blood donation.

In the period of turmoil, when religious, regional, and linguistic turmoil is on a rise across the world. Blood is a symbol that imbibes everyone to oneness as the colour of every human being is the same. On June 14, 2022, the theme of this day has been kept “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives”.

Adv. Baheti holds record of blood donation

City-based Adv Akshay Baheti has donated blood 49 times in the past 18 years. Started donating blood at the age of 18 years, he even continues it today at the age of 31 years.

He has been recently included in the India Book of Records and OMG Book of Records as at just 30 years of age, he donated blood 45 times. He is also instrumental in organising several blood donation camps in the city and creating awareness about blood donation. Importantly, he donates blood to patients suffering from Thalassemia, a blood disorder. Every year, he donates blood on four occasions. He is the recipient of several national and international awards.

Motivated through service to God

Adil Madni, a promoter of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, through this organisation has organised several blood-donation camps. He says that the organisation with the help of around 300 volunteers organises a blood donation camp every year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad Paigambar. Similarly, blood donation camps are organised on various other occasions in the city and the rural areas as well. As directed by God, every human being is a child of one father and mother. Hence, every individual must assist his brothers and sisters, irrespective of caste, religion, region, and other disparities as it is a service to God, Madni says.