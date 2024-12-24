Donate organs, save lives of needy patients; ZTCC takes up awareness driver during Rotary Expo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre promoted the cause of organ donation during the Rotary Exhibition organised at the SFS Ground. More than 100 visitors filled organ donation pledge forms.

Dr Sudhir Kulkarni and his team raised awareness among attendees about organ donation, explaining the procedures and importance of donating organs. Since the establishment of the Marathwada ZTCC in 2016, organs from 38 brain-dead persons have been donated, benefiting 157 patients. These include life-saving transplants of kidneys, hearts, livers, and eyes.

Dr Kulkarni emphasised that people of all age groups can donate organs. People who pledge donation posthumously, must communicate their decision to family members to ensure their wishes are respected later.