Donation exhibition raises Rs 20 lakh for charitable organisations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A donation exhibition organised by the Manuski Foundation on October 7 and 8 raised Rs 20 lakh for charitable organisations working in various sectors of the society in Maharashtra.

The exhibition, held at the office campus of the Massia organisation in Chikalthana industrial estate, was visited by 1485 donors. The donors were introduced to the different organisations doing social work in the city and state, and they also donated money to the organisations of their choice.

Abhay Hanchanal, director of Manuski Foundation, said that the donation exhibition was organised to help charitable organisations survive and to create public awareness about their work. He added that the participating organisations received assistance of around Rs 20 lakh in two days.

Hanchanal also said that various lectures were conducted at the exhibition, which were crowded with youths. This inspired the youth to do social work. The donation exhibition was a success and it helped to raise much-needed funds for charitable organisations. It also created public awareness about the work that these organisations are doing.

Organisations will get CSR help

There are many organizations working passionately in various fields, which cannot even meet their daily needs. Since last year, our Manuski Foundation has been organizing donation fests to make the work of such organizations known to the philanthropists and to get CSR funds for them.

-- Abhay Hanchanal, organizer