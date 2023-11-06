Dongaonkar gets elected unopposed as DCCB vice president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) director Kiran Patil Dongaonkar today got elected unopposed as the vice president of the cooperative bank. The district deputy registrar (DDR) Mukesh Barhate acted as the election officer.

The election process started at 11.30 am. The directors Suhas Shirsat, Kiran Dongaonkar and Abhishek Jaiswal filed their nominations. MLA Haribhau Bagade put on his heavy weight to get elected Shirsat as VP. Surprisingly, the state’s minority affairs minister Abdul Sattar did not turn up at the venue till the end of election. It is said that he kept his words given to District Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale during the Milk union (Dudh Sangh) election. Bagade was actively playing politics by sitting in the ante-chamber of the bank president, but he did not succeed.

The voting was going on at snail’s speed. The directors were coming one after the other and that too with a gap of some time. The women directors were also present on the occasion.

The state’s EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve and MLC Satish Chavan also remained absent in the whole election process. Kalyan Kale was camping at the venue till the completion of election process. The minister Abdul Sattar had not extended his support to Bagade.

It is learnt that the directors Javed Patel, Suhas Shirsat and Dinesh Pardeshi were desirous to contest the VP election, but Bagade was all for promoting Shirsat. However, afterwards, Bagade seemed to have assessed the situation that if the voting was conducted then Shirsat could not have won the election. The green signal given by the minister Abdul Sattar, without remaining present, seemed to have paved a way for Dongaonkar to win the election unopposed.