Don’t come in my way: Sanjay Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I can understand that they worked against me because I would become a minister on election as MLA. But, they tried to defeat Sanjana Jadhav in Kannad Assembly Constituency. Why are you doing politics, if you come in my way, I will not let you,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the newly appointed District Guardian Minister, without taking the name of MLA Abdul Sattar.

He was speaking in a programme organised by Shinde Sena at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Monday evening to give him civic felicitation after he was appointed the District Guardian Minister.

MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjana Jadhav, former MLA Kailas Patil, Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, Prithviraj Pawar, Shilparani Wadkar, Vijaya Shirsat, Harshada Shirsat and other party office-bearers were present on the stage.

Criticising Uddhav Thackeray without taking his name, Shirsat said why people still go to Silver Oak and bow there.

He said it is sad that their helplessness did not end even today.

The minister revealed that someone had sent a WhatsApp message to Eknath Shinde asking him not to make him a minister.

“Since I am a senior MLA in the party, I would become a minister. So, somebody worked against me. I can understand this. But, they tried that Sanjana should not get elected from the Kannad Constituency. If you come in my way, I will not let you go, I will remain the guardian minister for five years,” he asserted.

Won’t allow spread of network of drugs

“We will take action against Bangladeshi. We will not allow the spread network of drugs. If any miscreant pretends to be a social worker, it will not be tolerated. Police have been instructed to take action against such miscreants so that they should fear police,” he said.