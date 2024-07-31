Don't panic & spread rumours about leopard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forest Department officers said that the pugmarks found in Chikalthana areas are not those of a leopard.

They appealed to people, not to panic and spread rumours. Experts opined that farmers often see leopards in the fields near Gautala, Sinnar, Pune, Mumbai and Nashik forest areas.

“The rural areas of the district are surrounded by mountain ranges while greenery was spread around the city. So, the leopard must have come as it gets food in the form of dogs and boars easily near city borders. Hills were cut for the construction of Samruddhi Marg and Solapur Highway. They believe that wild animals are coming to the city due to habitat loss.

In the district, the Forest Department received phone calls about the sighting of leopards in Waluj, Satara-Deolai, Pisadevi, Maliwada, Daulatabad, Harsul Jatwada, hill ranges at caves premises, Khultabad, Phulambri and its team visited the spots,” they said.

Pugmarks are not of leopard

CCTV footage was obtained from Ulkanagari, Shambhunagar and Prozone Mall areas. The last footage was from the N-1 area. An autorickshaw driver said that he saw a leopard in the Chikalthana Industrial Area and in front of PSBA School. But, the pugmarks are not those of a leopard. Don't panic and spread rumours.

(Dada Taur, Range Forest Officer)

Result of excavation of mountain ranges

The environment and greenery of the city are better than the forest, so, the leopard must have come. The wild cat has not harmed anyone. Humans are encroaching on their habitat through the excavation of mountain ranges. Agriculture farming has increased in the mountains and the habitat of the animals there has been destroyed. A leopard needs peace and runs away seeing the human. We need to be careful and alert.

(Dr Kishor Pathak, Honorary Wildlife Warden)