Don't see end of Maratha community's patience: Manoj Jarange-Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Maratha community has suffered for seventy years. Now, the State government should not see end of our patience. If the government betrays us by listening to someone, our agitations will not allow the government to sleep,” said Manoj Jarange-Patil, Maratha reservation leader.

He was speaking in a public meeting held at Kannad tehsil on Saturday.

As soon as Manoj Jarange-Patil arrived at the tehsil, he was welcomed with ecstasy by throwing flowers at various places. The grand meeting was organised at Girni Ground of the tehsil. Thousands of community members attended the meeting. Interestingly, the meeting which was to begin at 6 pm, started at 12 am. Interestingly, women and children were also sitting at their places for five to six hours.

Jarange-Patil further said that they would have to fight their own batter.

“No one will come to your help. Society is going astray. We should have foresight. The responsibility to prevent suicide is on our shoulders. Now, we have united. Support each other,” he said. Volunteers of the Maratha community and police administration maintained tight police bandobast," he added.