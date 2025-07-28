Don’t send me back,” weeps elderly woman rescued from Samruddhi Expressway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 55-year-old woman broke down at the Manuski Vrudhha Sevalay, pleading not to be sent back to her children, whom she accused of harassment and greed. “They took everything after my husband died. Now they don't want me. I’d rather stay on the streets than return home,” she said, sobbing.

The woman had reportedly fled her house and was seen running and screaming along the Samruddhi Expressway near Pole No. 442 on Friday. Locals alerted Harsul police, who rushed to the spot. But she continued running for nearly 3 km, terrified at the sight of police. The Damini Squad intervened, and officers managed to rescue her safely, later shifting her to a hospital.

Mental health distress suspected

The woman remained silent during initial questioning. Medical checks indicated signs of mental distress. As she refused to reveal her identity, police moved her to the

Manuski sevalay elderly care centre.

Further investigation revealed that she has three daughters and two sons, two of whom live in the city. After learning her location, two daughters visited her at the shelter—but the woman accused them of neglect and financial exploitation, refusing to return with them.

Police probe on

“She alleged that her children took her jewellery and money after her husband’s death and passed her around when it came to care,” said Pooja Pandit from Manuski Sevalay. “She clearly does not want to go back. We’ve asked the family to wait while police conduct a detailed inquiry.” The case raises serious questions about elder neglect, even in urban households. Police have assured that the woman will not be forced back home until her safety and well-being are ensured.