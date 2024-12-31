Don’t try to be smart; act as per your physical capacity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The human body’s most sensitive organ, which functions round the clock, located in the centre of the chest, is in danger these days due to a growing sedentary lifestyle and sheer ignorance towards it.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s medical officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said that a cardiovascular (CV) system comprises the heart and the blood vessels. It circulates blood throughout the body. This muscular organ (heart) pumps blood filled with oxygen and nutrients through the vessels. Hence a healthy cardiovascular system is vital to supplying blood with oxygen and nutrients.

“The disease has now nothing to do with the age. In today’s sedentary lifestyle, the functioning of the heart varies from person to person. It develops its functioning by reviewing the daily routine of the person. The sudden pressure in the flow of blood emerges due to physical activity or exertion done beyond the capacity. This creates stress on heart vessels which further leads to uncontrollable tightening of muscle and it suddenly goes into spasm. In a coronary artery spasm, the arteries tighten, temporarily decreasing or blocking blood flow to your heart. This affects the heart's normal functioning and increases the risk of cardiac arrest and other heart complications,” said the MoH.

The Heart

The heart pumps about 2000 gallons of blood daily. The adult’s heart beats between 60 and 100 times a minute, while the children’s heartbeats are also the same, but during the resting period, the heart beats up to 130 to 150 times a minute, it is said.

Deaths of young cricketers

The sudden demise of two cricketers - city’s Imran Patel (35, a month ago) and Mumbai’s Vijay Patel (32, on Monday), while playing at Garware Sports Complex (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Azad Maidan (Jalna) respectively created a sensation in the sports world. Besides, a few more natural deaths of youngsters including one of age 20 (of Beed Bypass) and 12 (of Chikalthana) also pushed the citizens to worry. The rumours are spread in society that the sudden heart attacks are looked upon as the COVID-19 vaccine’s post-effect.

No linkage of vaccine with heart attacks

“ Do not link the Covid-19 vaccination to heart attacks. There is 110 pc no linkage,” says the WHO’s regional officer Dr Syed Mujeeb refuting the rumours.