DOP announces scholarship for school students

Aurangabad, July 19:

The Department of Posts, India has launched the scholarship scheme ‘Deen Dayal SPARSH’ for school students. The objective of the scholarship is to promote philately among children at a young age and boost research and interest in this sector. The scheme is open for children in the class category of Standard VI to IX. Under this the student is required to have a membership of a philately club in a recognized college. The selection process will be based on the evaluation of the philately based projects or their performance in the philately quiz held in Maharashtra. The department has appealed to students to take advantage of the scholarship. For more information, one may contact the head post office, Aurangabad or log on to www.indiapost.gov.in.