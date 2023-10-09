DoP hosts various programmes to celebrate National Postal Week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Post (DoP) has organised various activities and programmes to mark the National Postal Week from October 9 to 13.

While addressing the press conference, on World Post Day (October 9) at the HPO, the senior superintendent of posts (SSP) Ashok Dhanwade said, “The celebration of the week started with the task of cleaning the old hoardings, instruction boards and other works. Various programmes have been organised to celebrate the National Postal Day.”

The Assistant Director (Postal Service) Asadullah Shaikh added that we are celebrating each day on a different theme involving senior citizens, citizens and students.

Many other postal officials were also present at the press conference.

Programme Chart

October 10 - Financial Empowerment Day (Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas). Awareness about the savings scheme including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Mahila Sanman Savings Certificate will be done. The citizens will be encouraged to open new accounts in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). DoP will also organised meets to raise awareness about the students' scholarship and welfare schemes for farmers, women and senior citizens. The welfare schemes of the Central and the State Governments will also be apprised to all.

October 11: Philately Day (Philately Diwas). A seminar on philately and quiz competition has been organised for the school students at Head Post Office (Juna Bazaar). The students will also be given details on ‘Dhai Akhar’ and ‘Deen Dayal Sparsh’ schemes encouraging them to preserve the stamps.

October 12: Mails and Parcel Day (Mails and Parcels Diwas). A workshop for all the postmasters and the personnel involved in distribution of mails and parcels has been organised at the divisional headquarters.

October 13 : Antyodaya Day (Antyodaya Diwas). The camp will create awareness amongst the citizens staying in city and rural, remote areas and the slums for Aadhar registration.