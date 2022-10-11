DPC meeting postponed to Oct 17

Rescheduling of works of Rs 500 crores

Aurangabad: The meeting to review and approve the stalled works of the District Planning Committee (DPC) that was scheduled on October 13 will now be held on October 17.

Newly appointed guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre on September 29 spent five hours discussing the stalled works of the DPC with Rs 500 crore allocated for the district by the past State government. A DPC meeting was then held on October 13. But the re-planning of works in the last 12 days has not been coordinated. Therefore, the DPC meeting has been postponed. According to sources, no new works will be sanctioned in the meeting. Although there are five MLAs in the district in the Shinde government, only important works will be given approval.

A last meeting of the DPC was held in the month of April. The meeting was then supposed to be held in July, but the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed in June. Therefore, on July 4, the Shinde government ordered the suspension of all works till the appointment of a new guardian minister. As a result, the Rs 500 crore scheme and the proposals made by the then government got a break.