DPC to hold last meeting in January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed, the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting scheduled to be held in January could be the last one, as there is a possibility of the implementation of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections in February.

After the LS polls, the preparations for legislative assembly elections will gain momentum. Hence, there is a possibility that one more meeting may be held between June and September. Hence, the responsibility of implementing the works and providing funds for the same made by the DPC will be on the administration.

Just two months are left for the implementation of the code of conduct. The provision of funds made by the DPC for various approved works sanctioned during 2023–24 includes Rs 560 crore under the head of the District Annual Planning; Rs 106 crore for the upliftment of Scheduled Caste; and Rs 9.11 crore for schemes to be implemented in non-tribal areas.

It is learnt that the district collector and the zilla parishad’s chief executive officer (CEO) had a meeting to discuss DPC-approved works during the last week.