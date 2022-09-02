DPR of pit line will be completed soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

“The work of Detailed Plan Report (DPR) for the railway pit line in Aurangabad is heading towards completion and the union railway minister Ashini Vaishnav will be pursued to complete it soon”, assured union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karat to Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti.

The members of the Samiti met Dr Karad to discuss the railway problems and also submitted a memorandum to him. They demanded new railway routes between Aurangabad - Nagar - Pune, Aurangabad - Kannad - Chalisgaon, Aurangabad - Beed - Osmanabad and Aurangabad - Ajanta - Jalgaon. The goods platform should be shifted outside the city and the pit line should be done immediately.

The delegation included Anant Borkar, Pralhad Paratkar, Swanant Solanke, Prashant Modi and others.