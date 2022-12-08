Dr Ambedkar added values like ‘Social Justice’ to Constitution

Aurangabad: “The Constitutions of many countries have three values- ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar added the fourth value in the Indian Constitution that is ‘Social Justice,” said Dr Rishikesh Kamble, noted litterateur and critic.

He was speaking in a lecture ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: The Nation Builder’ at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday to observe ‘Maha Parinirvan Din’

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were also seated on the dais.

Earlier, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar made an introductory speech. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Anand Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks. Deans Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Chetna Sonkable were also present.

box

Entrance in politics Dept to be started

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university started the ‘School of Entrance in Politics’ course on the basis of the concept presented by Dr Ambedkar to bring education and studious people to the political system. He said that a separate Department for the court would be launched in the coming days.