Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Principal Dr. Sanjay Moon said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Dhamma movement was India’s national movement,” during a program organized by the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Committee on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day at Nandanvan Colony.

The program began with Panchsheel flag hoisting by Bhante Dr. Harshbodhi Mahathero, followed by garlanding and paying tribute to the statues of Lord Buddha, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mata Ramai. Guests were welcomed with the Trisharan Panchsheel. Chief guest Dr. Chandrakant Thorat highlighted equality, saying, “In my medical profession, I did not discriminate between men and women. The equality we see today is a gift of the Constitution.” The event’s presidential closing was conducted by Bhante Dr. Harshbodhi, with the introductory speech by Baba Sardar, program conducted by Secretary Pramod Khobragade, guest introductions by Ratnakar Dandge, and vote of thanks by Bhimrao Wanjare. Attendees included Adv. J.K. Narayane, Dr. Manohar Jilthe, Omprakash Shirsath, Bhante Dr. Anand, Usha Ghorpade, and Kamal Hajare.