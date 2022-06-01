Dr Bandela appointed IQAC director

Aurangabad, June 1:

Dr N N Bandela was appointed director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He took charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr Rajesh Ragade on Wednesday. Dr Bandela is the head of the Environmental Science Department of Bamu. He has 30 years of experience in teaching and research.