Dr Bhagwat Karad is lucky in my comparison

BJP felicitates newly elected sarpanches

Aurangabad: I have been in politics for 44 years and a member of BJP since its inception. During this time, I suffered many hardships and went to jail. In comparison, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad is lucky, said union Railway minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) felicitated the elected sarpanchs in Gram Panchayat at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Danve said that a Sarpanch should always stay with the village and work for the people in rural areas. A Sarpanch must work for the people, and should not rely completely on the government schemes. Dr Karad is now a minister at the Centre, I am working with him. In politics, you will be remembered only if you do work of the public. Dr Karad said, one has to work as a responsible citizen in rural areas. Now take everyone and work together, we have to face the Zilla Parishad and municipal elections in the coming time.